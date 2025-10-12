The Lions placed Manu (knee) on injured reserve Saturday.

Manu popped up on Thursday's practice report due to a knee injury and was unable to practice Friday. The injury appears severe enough for him to go on IR, and the 2024 fourth-rounder will be forced to miss at least the next four games, making Week 11 against the Eagles on Sunday, Nov. 16 the earliest he can return. With Manu and Taylor Decker (shoulder) both out, Dan Skipper is in line to start at left tackle against Kansas City on Sunday.