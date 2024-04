The Lions selected Manu in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft, 126th overall.

Manu was a key part of the offensive line at the University of British Columbia, playing both left tackle and left guard. He has a massive frame (6-foot-8, 350 pounds) that the Lions will try to mold into a productive pro, though it will take time. Manu's selection is also noteworthy in that he's the first NFL Draft pick to come from the University of British Columbia since 2016.