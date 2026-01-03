Manu (knee) isn't expected to play in Sunday's game against the Bears, Nolan Bianchi of The Detroit News reports.

Despite being designated to return from injured reserve Dec. 18 and officially being listed as questionable, Manu doesn't appear as if he'll be activated from IR ahead of Sunday's regular-season finale. The second-year pro appeared in four regular-season games and started at left tackle against the Bengals in Week 5 before landing on IR in mid-October due to a knee injury.