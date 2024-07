The Lions activated Manu (undisclosed) from the active/non-football injury list Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Manu was placed on the Lions' active NFI list Sunday with an unspecified injury, but he passed his physical Wednesday and is eligible to participate in practice and preseason games. Manu, who played both left tackle and left guard at the University of British Columbia, was selected by Detroit in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft, 126th overall.