Lions' Giovanni Manu: Staying on IR
RotoWire Staff
Manu (knee) was downgraded to out for Sunday's game against the Bears.
Manu has been on injured reserve since mid-October and has been practicing for two weeks. He won't be able to return after appearing in only four games in his rookie season.
