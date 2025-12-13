The Lions elevated Ricci from the practice squad to the active roster Saturday ahead of Sunday's game against the Rams.

This will be Ricci's first elevation since joining the Lions' practice squad Nov. 30. The sixth-year tight end will provide Detroit with some much-needed insurance at tight end, as both TE1 Sam LaPorta (back) and TE2 Brock Wright (neck) are on IR. Ricci's playing time Week 15 will almost certainly depend on whether Shane Zylstra (knee) plays after being activated from injured reserve Saturday.