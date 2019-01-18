Lions' Glover Quin: Down year in 2018
Quin produced 74 tackles, one sack, and three pass breakups over 16 games in 2018.
The iron man that is Quin has now started 148 consecutive games, but in 2018 he logged a career low in snaps and went without a turnover for the first time since 2011. Part of the reason for his decrease in playing time was to get Pro-Bowl teammate Quandre Diggs on the field as often as possible in addition to seeing what third-round rookie Tracy Walker could do, but it could also be argued that the 33-year-old has lost a step. Prior to the regular-season finale against Green Bay, Quin said he wasn't sure if he'd continue his career in 2019 despite having one season left on his contract, per Michael Rothstein of ESPN. Even if Quin does return, the IDP asset to own in this secondary is clearly Diggs at this point.
