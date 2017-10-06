Lions' Glover Quin: Full participant Thursday
Quin (groin) was a full participant in practice Thursday, Kyle Meinke of MLive.com reports.
Good news for the Lions as their secondary's leader returns to the field after being limited in practice Wednesday. The groin issue doesn't appear to be too serious and Quin should be cleared for Sunday's showdown with the Panthers, barring any major setbacks in Friday's practice that is.
More News
-
Report: Gronk out; fill-in options
With Rob Gronkowski reportedly sidelined for Thursday Night Football, how should Fantasy players...
-
Week 5 streaming options
Uncomfortable starting the Patriots defense any longer? Heath Cummings has your Week 5 str...
-
Rankings: Rodgers, Bell rule top
Get ready for Week 5 with a breakdown of our expert rankings for the upcoming slate of gam...
-
Week 5 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Jamey Eisenberg says disappointing players like Jay Ajayi, Marshawn Lynch, Isaiah Crowell and...
-
Five Things: Byes, prove-it week
The Steelers are back at home in Week 5 but it's hard to get too excited with their matchup...
-
Podcast: Start/Sit (AFC home games)
In our initial look at the Week 5 matchups, we’ve got start/sit advice for every AFC home game...