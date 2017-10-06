Play

Quin (groin) was a full participant in practice Thursday, Kyle Meinke of MLive.com reports.

Good news for the Lions as their secondary's leader returns to the field after being limited in practice Wednesday. The groin issue doesn't appear to be too serious and Quin should be cleared for Sunday's showdown with the Panthers, barring any major setbacks in Friday's practice that is.

