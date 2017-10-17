Lions' Glover Quin: Held out of Tuesday's practice
Quin (concussion) did not participate in Tuesday's practice, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Quin was forced out of Sunday's game against the Saints due to a concussion and did not return. He'll now have to go through the league's concussion protocol, but with the Lions entering a bye week, the safety will have some extra time to become symptom-free.
