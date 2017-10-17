Play

Quin (concussion) did not participate in Tuesday's practice, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Quin was forced out of Sunday's game against the Saints due to a concussion and did not return. He'll now have to go through the league's concussion protocol, but with the Lions entering a bye week, the safety will have some extra time to become symptom-free.

