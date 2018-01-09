Quin recorded 84 tackles, six PBUs, three interceptions, one touchdown, four forced fumbles and one fumble recovery across 16 games in 2017.

Quin, the Lions' unquestioned leader in the secondary, logged his highest tackle count since coming to Detroit in 2013 and his four forced fumbles tied for fourth in the league. His excellence translated to the fantasy realm, as he finished as a top-10 defensive back in most IDP formats. Under contract with the Lions through 2019, Quin -- Pro Football Focus' fourth-highest graded safety in 2017 -- hasn't shown any signs of slowing down as he approaches his age-32 season.