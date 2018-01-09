Lions' Glover Quin: Highly productive in 2017
Quin recorded 84 tackles, six PBUs, three interceptions, one touchdown, four forced fumbles and one fumble recovery across 16 games in 2017.
Quin, the Lions' unquestioned leader in the secondary, logged his highest tackle count since coming to Detroit in 2013 and his four forced fumbles tied for fourth in the league. His excellence translated to the fantasy realm, as he finished as a top-10 defensive back in most IDP formats. Under contract with the Lions through 2019, Quin -- Pro Football Focus' fourth-highest graded safety in 2017 -- hasn't shown any signs of slowing down as he approaches his age-32 season.
More News
-
Bears chief: What to expect with Nagy
The Bears have a new head coach, and Dave Richard dives into what that might mean for their...
-
Wild Card Weekend Fantasy recap
Jamey Eisenberg gives you the winners and losers from Wild Card Weekend when it comes to the...
-
NFL Playoff Challenge: Start Brady, Bell
Mike McClure has won over $1 million playing Fantasy Football and gives his optimal divisional...
-
Wild Card Round Injury Updates
Playing in a playoff challenge for Fantasy? We've got the latest on injuries to help you o...
-
NFL Playoff Fantasy: Surprising top QB
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to target in...
-
Wild Card pool rankings: Start Gurley
Mike McClure has won over $1 million playing Fantasy Football and gives his optimal wild card...