Quin recorded nine tackles and one forced fumble during Sunday's 24-21 victory over the Buccaneers.

Quin led the Lions in tackles Sunday and remains the tackle leader in the Detroit secondary. His three forced fumbles are also a team high, as well as a career high for the veteran safety. While his play has admittedly slipped in his age-31 campaign, Quin remains a high-floor fantasy option due to his activity around the line of scrimmage.