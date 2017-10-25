Lions' Glover Quin: Logs full practice
Quin (concussion) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, Michael Rothstein of ESPN reports.
Having logged an uninhibited practice, Quin must be close to clearing concussion protocol if he hasn't done so already. Regardless, he seems right on track to suit up Sunday against the Steelers.
