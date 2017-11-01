Quin recorded two tackles, one pass breakup and one interception against the Steelers on Sunday.

Two tackles is a season-low for Quin, but hauling in an interception helps bring up his value. The 31-year-old has three interceptions on the season now, but his tackles have been been trending down since he racked up eight in Week 3 against the Falcons, so fantasy owners should steer clear for now.