Quin tallied five tackles during Sunday's 34-22 loss to Chicago.

While his modest production was right in line with his season averages, Quin otherwise had a day to forget Sunday. The worst part of his performance came on a brutal missed tackle on Bears receiver Anthony Miller, a miscue that allowed the rookie to walk into the end zone for a 45-yard touchdown. The entire Lions defense will need to rebound in a big way if Detroit is going to have any chance of stopping Cam Newton and the Panthers in Week 11.

