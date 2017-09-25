Lions' Glover Quin: Records pick-six against Matt Ryan
Quin tallied eight total tackles and a pick-six during Sunday's 30-26 loss to the Falcons.
Even in a losing effort, Quin arguably made the play of the game Sunday when he picked off Matt Ryan late in the second quarter on a pass aimed at Julio Jones and ran into the end zone untouched. His eight combined tackles also tied for the team lead. In total, the veteran safety has now collected 19 tackles, three PDs, two interceptions, one touchdown and a forced fumble through three games, planting him firmly on the IDP radar.
