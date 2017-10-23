Lions' Glover Quin: Returns to practice
Quin (concussion) returned to practice Monday, Justin Rogers of the Detroit News reports.
Coming off a bye week, Quin will be two weeks removed from the day he sustained his concussion when Sunday's matchup with the Steelers rolls around. While it isn't clear if he's passed through league protocol yet, Quin's availability at Monday's practice is nonetheless an encouraging sign.
More News
-
Lions' Glover Quin: Held out of Tuesday's practice•
-
Lions' Glover Quin: Won't return due to concussion•
-
Lions' Glover Quin: Full participant Thursday•
-
Lions' Glover Quin: Records pick-six against Matt Ryan•
-
Lions' Glover Quin: Back to 100 percent•
-
Lions' Glover Quin: Progressing well from surgery•
-
Five landing spots for Bryant
Things are not working out in Pittsburgh for Martavis Bryant. Where could the Steelers trade...
-
Podcast: Week 7 stars; injury fallout
Reviewing all of Sunday’s action including the impact of injuries to Carson Palmer and Jay...
-
Cardinals sunk; Cooper must-start?
The Arizona Cardinals lost Carson Palmer to a broken arm. Heath Cummings looks at whether the...
-
Early Week 8 Waiver Wire Targets
Chris Towers breaks down the best players to look to add heading into Week 8 of the NFL se...
-
Week 7 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 7? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Week 7 Start & Sit: Ryan's return
Matt Ryan has been one of the biggest busts around so far this season, but his matchup with...