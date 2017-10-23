Quin (concussion) returned to practice Monday, Justin Rogers of the Detroit News reports.

Coming off a bye week, Quin will be two weeks removed from the day he sustained his concussion when Sunday's matchup with the Steelers rolls around. While it isn't clear if he's passed through league protocol yet, Quin's availability at Monday's practice is nonetheless an encouraging sign.

