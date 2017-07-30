Lions' Glover Quin: Signs two-year extension with Lions
Quin signed a two-year, $13 million extension with the Lions on Sunday, Adam Schefter of ESPN.com reports.
Quin has played all 16 games in each of the last four seasons for Detroit, so they'll reward the reliable safety with another two years on his deal, which includes $9.5 million of guaranteed money. Quin is coming off a 2016 campaign where he had 68 tackles, five passes defensed, two interceptions and one forced fumble, which should be good enough to lock him in as the Lion's top free safety once again.
