Quin recorded 13 tackles during Sunday's 31-23 victory over the Packers.

Quin was all over the place and ultimately tied the career-high tackle total he originally set in Week 10 of the 2010 season. However, this was only the third time the 32-year-old has tallied double-digit tackles in a single contest over his 148-game career, so don't start counting on Quin for this kind of production on a weekly basis going forward.

