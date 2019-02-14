Lions' Glover Quin: Uncertain to remain with Detroit
Quin seems likely to be cut if he doesn't retire this offseason, Mike Clay of ESPN reports.
A staple of the Lions secondary for six seasons now, Quin's performance declined in 2018 during his age-32 season, regardless of what his respectable stat line may suggest. Detroit could save over $6 million in cap space by letting him go, and that's a decision that seems much easier to make now that 2018 third-rounder Tracy Walker flashed promise as a rookie. In any event, it's been a long time since Quandre Diggs took the torch from Quin as the Lions safety to own in IDP formats.
