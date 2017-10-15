Play

Quin is being evaluated for a concussion and won't return to Sunday's game against the Saints, Mike Rothstein of ESPN.com reports.

Quin will have to complete the league's concussion protocol before returning, so luckily the Lions have a bye week ahead so he'll have an extra week. Charles Washington will see an increase in snaps for the time being, though.

