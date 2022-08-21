Igwebuike rushed seven times for 32 yards with one touchdown during Saturday's preseason win over the Colts.
Igwebuike was the fourth running back to rotate in behind Craig Reynolds, Justin Jackson and Jermar Jefferson. The one advantage that the converted safety may have over these guys is Igwebuike's ability on special teams, but that may not be enough for a roster spot this year.
