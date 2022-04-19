Igwebuike signed his exclusive-rights tender with the Lions on Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports.
Igwebuike will be back for his second season with Detroit and his fourth NFL season overall. The reserve running back appeared in all 17 games for the Lions last season, tallying 18 rushes for 118 yards and one rushing touchdown as well as seven catches for 60 yards, but made his biggest impact as the team's primary kick returner with 697 return yards but no touchdowns. Igwebuike should reprise this role next season with Detroit but will look to eliminate his turnover mistakes after fumbling twice in 2021.
