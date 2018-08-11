Lions' Golden Tate: Absorbs hard hit in preseason opener
Tate took a hit to his knee during Thursday's preseason opener against the Raiders and did not return to the game, Kyle Meinke of MLive Media Group reports.
Tate absorbed the hit on his first and only catch of the game. The receiver immediately left the field afterward and was seen flexing his knee on the sideline. The Lions have yet to make any comment on the situation, though it's possible Tate isn't dealing with anything serious.
