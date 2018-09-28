Lions' Golden Tate: Added to injury report Friday

Tate (hip) was added to the injury report Friday as a limited participant and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game in Dallas.

A late-week addition is always concerning, but it's at least a good sign that Tate was still listed as a limited participant rather than a DNP. It's nonetheless something to keep an eye on when the Lions release their inactive list approximately 90 minutes before Sunday's 1 PM ET kickoff. TJ Jones likely would take over the slot role if Tate were to be ruled out.