Lions' Golden Tate: Again sees double-digit targets
Tate caught seven of 13 targets for 109 yards during Sunday's 30-27 loss to the 49ers. He also rushed once for nine yards.
Tate, who led the league with 639 yards after the catch in 2017, reminded everyone of how skilled he is in open space Sunday, particularly on a 67-yard catch-and-run in the fourth quarter. Adding to his successful outing is the fact he once again held off Marvin Jones and Kenny Golladay for the team lead in targets, and Tate now ranks among the league leaders with 28 targets through two games. This hefty workload has been supported by negative game scripts that led the Lions to pass on over 75 percent of their offensive snaps thus far, but it wouldn't be a shock to anyone if this trend continues for Tate given the explosive matchups Detroit has on the schedule in the coming weeks. Next up is a date with the Patriots on Sunday Night Football.
