Lions' Golden Tate: Catches eight passes versus Ravens
Tate caught eight of 10 passes for 69 yards during Sunday's 14-9 loss to the Ravens.
Tate led the team in both targets and receptions, but he struggled to produce much aside from his long catch of 24 yards. He totaled just seven catches for 39 yards over his previous two games, so even this modest showing is an improvement on his recent production. Tate remains one of the team's top offensive options and will have a chance to thrive next week against a struggling Buccaneers defense.
