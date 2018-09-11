Lions' Golden Tate: Catches touchdown in season opener
Tate caught seven of 15 targets for 79 yards and a touchdown in Monday night's 48-17 loss to the Jets.
Tate led the Lions in targets on a night quarterback Matthew Stafford threw four interceptions. Despite Stafford's struggles, Tate provided one of the only high points for Detroit, taking a quick throw 24 yards for a touchdown to start the second half. Following back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons, Tate kicked off the 2018 campaign in fine fashion, even if his team didn't.
