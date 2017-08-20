Lions' Golden Tate: Catches two passes Saturday
Tate caught two of three targets for 34 yards in Saturday's preseason game against the Jets.
On one of his catches, Tate masterfully found a soft spot in the Jets coverage and used precise footwork to stay inbounds and haul in a pass from QB Matthew Stafford along the right sideline. Though he lined up out wide opposite Marvin Jones on that particular play, Tate moved to the slot during the four snaps Kenny Golladay took with the first-team offense -- which is a formation that could become the norm in the near future. While it appears the Lions are content rolling with Tate, Marvin Jones and TJ Jones as their top three wideouts for now, it shouldn't be long until Golladay overtakes TJ Jones for a spot in the starting lineup. When that inevitably happens, Tate would likely become a full-time slot player. He could see increased volume in that role, but Tate would figure to serve as more of a possession receiver and could see his YPC take a hit.
