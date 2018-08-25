Lions' Golden Tate: Catches two passes

Tate caught two of four targets for 23 yards in Friday's preseason win over Tampa Bay.

Tate and the rest of the starting offense played into the third quarter, managing just six points on five drives. The 30-year-old has split snaps with Kenny Golladay in two-receiver formations this preseason, but it isn't a huge concern once Detroit's reliance on three-wide sets is taken into account. The team had three or more WRs on the field for around 85 percent of its passing plays last season, and the current group of tight ends doesn't hint at a major uptick in usage of two-TE formations.

