Lions' Golden Tate: Diagnosed with sprained AC joint

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport revealed that Tate (shoulder) is dealing with an AC joint sprain.

Tate, who went down with a shoulder injury in Week 6, was seen with a sling on his right arm over the weekend, according to Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. While he didn't miss any starts since the Lions were on bye, Tate still isn't expected to be back for at least another week or two. TJ Jones would be the favorite to start opposite Marvin Jones at home against the Steelers on Sunday if Kenny Golladay (hamstring) isn't cleared to play either.