Lions' Golden Tate: Doesn't expect to be traded
Tate said Monday that he doesn't expect to be dealt by Tuesday's 4:00 PM ET trade deadline, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports. "I don't think so," Tate added. "I feel like I'm a huge part of this organization and this offense especially, so hopefully that's not the case."
Both Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Monday that Tate is on the trade block. The development may stem from a combination of Tate's upcoming unrestricted free agency and the emergence of second-year wide receiver Kenny Golladay, who ranks second on the Lions in catches (30) and receiving yards (477) while sitting third in targets (44). Tate would be a welcome addition elsewhere as a possession receiver, but he seems intent on remaining in his current situation.
