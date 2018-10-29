Lions' Golden Tate: Drawing interest before trade deadline
Tate is drawing interest ahead of the Tuesday trade deadline, Tom Pelissero of NFL.com reports.
Detroit is just one game back from first place in the tightly contested NFC North, but a trade isn't the craziest idea given that the 30-year-old slot receiver is set to become an unrestricted free agent after the season. The team would still have a decent wideout group led by Marvin Jones and Kenny Golladay, though neither seems capable of filling Tate's shoes as a high-volume possession receiver. Tate is on pace for a 101-1,182-7 receiving line on 158 targets, seeking a fifth consecutive season with 90 or more catches. Assuming he sticks around with his current team, Tate will draw a tricky matchup Week 9 at Minnesota. A trade would leave TJ Jones as the No. 3 wide receiver in an offense that finally seems to have achieved some semblance of run-pass balance.
