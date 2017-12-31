Lions' Golden Tate: Eclipses 1,000-yard mark

Tate secured all seven of his targets for 104 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 35-11 victory over Green Bay. He also threw for a two-point conversion.

Most of his production came on a 71-yard bomb in the third quarter, while his pass on a two-point conversion could very well be the only one he throws in his career. Nonetheless, Tate entered the game with 899 receiving yards and 85 catches to his name, but his performance Sunday pushed him to his third 1,000-yard effort in the past four years, not to mention his fourth consecutive season with 90-plus receptions -- which is a feat that's only been accomplished by six other players in league history. His official season-long stat line comes out to 92 receptions on 120 targets for 1,003 yards and five scores. With the 2017 campaign in the books, Tate now enters the last year of his contract with Detroit and will return in 2018 as a PPR commodity. However, future investors should take into account that third-round rookie Kenny Golladay began eating into Tate's playing time as the year went on.