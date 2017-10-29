Lions' Golden Tate: Expected to suit up
Tate (shoulder) is expected to play Sunday night against the Steelers, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Schefter sites an unnamed "source," and this is the night game, so there's still some risk here. Moreover the Steelers pass defense has been one of the league's best to date.
