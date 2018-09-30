Lions' Golden Tate: Finds end zone twice versus Cowboys

Tate (hip) caught all eight of his targets for 132 yards and two touchdowns during Sunday's 26-24 loss to the Cowboys.

Tate displayed an outstanding rapport with quarterback Matthew Stafford as he set season highs in catches, yards and touchdowns. His two scores came on big plays of 45 and 38 yards in the first and fourth quarters, respectively. Tate came into the game with a bit of a hip injury and looked ginger at times, but it would be hard to argue that he was hindered throughout the game. He'll look to build off this outstanding effort next Sunday against the Packers.