Lions' Golden Tate: Gathers 66 yards in win
Tate caught four of six passes for 36 yards and added a 30-yard run during Sunday's 32-21 win over Miami.
Tate's 30-yard end around early in the fourth quarter helped set up field goal that put Detroit up by two touchdowns. The run was also part of 248-yard rushing performance by the Lions. Tate has long held value as a reliable underneath target in a Lions offense devoid of consistent running game. After being without a 100-yard rusher for over two seasons, Detroit has boasted such as back in two of the last four games, with Tate failing to tally 70 yards in three of those matchups. He remains the Lions receiver to own, but how much more balanced the Lions offense gets is worth keeping an eye on. A very difficult matchup against a top-five Seattle pass defense awaits next Sunday.
