Lions' Golden Tate: Gets into end zone in win
Tate brought in eight of nine targets for 85 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 24-21 win over the Buccaneers.
Tate now has back-to-back eight-catch outings following a two-week lull during which he posted a modest seven catches for 39 yards. The 29-year-old PPR superstar's five-yard touchdown in the second quarter was his first since Week 10 and allowed him to equal last season's total with three games still remaining. He'll look to continue his quest for a second straight 1,000-yard season against the Bears in Week 15.
