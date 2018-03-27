Lions' Golden Tate: Hasn't been approached for extension
Tate hasn't discussed an extension with the Lions, Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reports.
Tate is entering the final season of a five-year, $31 million contract that he's vastly outperformed, coming off four consecutive 90-catch campaigns without missing a game. He'll turn 30 in August but showed no signs of slowing down last season when he caught 92 of 122 targets (75.4 percent) for 1,003 yards (8.2 per target) and five touchdowns. The Lions likely will approach him about an extension this spring or summer, as they get a nice mix of skills with Tate, Marvin Jones and 2017 third-round pick Kenny Golladay as their wideout trio. Matthew Stafford may rely on that bunch even more than he did last season, after losing tight ends Eric Ebron (Colts) and Darren Fells (Browns).
More News
-
Nelson, Crabtree, WRs on the move
Jordy Nelson took Michael Crabtree's spot in Oakland, while Crabtree and Paul Richardson head...
-
Burton big winner at TE
We've seen plenty of tight ends sign already in free agency. Dave Richard tells you what to...
-
McKinnon: Fantasy stud as 49er?
Jerick McKinnon has found a larger role with the 49ers, but will it lead to Fantasy Football...
-
Can Watkins land 1,000 yards in K.C.?
Remember when Sammy Watkins had a 1,000-yard, nine-touchdown season? Think he can do it again...
-
Still seek Hyde in Cleveland?
Carlos Hyde has been a good Fantasy running back for the past few seasons. Can he keep it going...
-
How will Lewis and Henry fit?
We were all excited about Derrick Henry's breakout when the Titans cut DeMarco Murray. Does...