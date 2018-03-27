Lions' Golden Tate: Hasn't been approached for extension

Tate hasn't discussed an extension with the Lions, Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reports.

Tate is entering the final season of a five-year, $31 million contract that he's vastly outperformed, coming off four consecutive 90-catch campaigns without missing a game. He'll turn 30 in August but showed no signs of slowing down last season when he caught 92 of 122 targets (75.4 percent) for 1,003 yards (8.2 per target) and five touchdowns. The Lions likely will approach him about an extension this spring or summer, as they get a nice mix of skills with Tate, Marvin Jones and 2017 third-round pick Kenny Golladay as their wideout trio. Matthew Stafford may rely on that bunch even more than he did last season, after losing tight ends Eric Ebron (Colts) and Darren Fells (Browns).