Lions' Golden Tate: Hauls in 10 passes Sunday

Tate led all receivers with 10 catches for 107 yards during Sunday's win against the Cardinals. Afterward, he was spotted with his left ring finger in a splint, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.

With his final line coming on 12 targets, Tate's next closest competitors for looks were rookie Kenny Golladay and Theo Riddick, both of whom received seven. However, Tate wasn't on the receiving end of any of Matthew Stafford's four touchdowns, continuing a trend from three previous seasons in the system. In those other campaigns, he racked up at least 90 receptions each time while surpassing 1,000 yards twice, but his touchdowns ranged between four and six. His upcoming availability could be in question due to the aforementioned finger concern, but with a Monday night game on tap in Week 2, he won't take the practice field again until Thursday, placing a fog over his status.