Lions' Golden Tate: Injures shoulder Sunday
Tate is questionable to return to Sunday's contest at New Orleans due to a shoulder injury, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.
In the middle of the third quarter, Tate walked with trainers to the locker room with the Lions on the receiving end of a 45-17 stomping by the Saints. Due to the situation, there's not much point in keeping the regulars on the field, but Tate's health will nonetheless be watched closely for more clarity. At the very least, head coach Jim Caldwell should touch on Tate's ailment during post-game media availability.
