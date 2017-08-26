Lions' Golden Tate: Leads team in receiving versus Patriots
Tate caught all five of his targets for 62 yards in Friday's 30-28 preseason loss to the Patriots.
Tate served as a reliable outlet for Matthew Stafford on the night, reeling in every pass that came his way while tying for the team lead in receiving yards. He struggled early on along with the rest of his offensive mates, but he found his bearings during a pair of touchdown drives on either side of half time before leaving early in the third quarter. Tate has become a go-to option for Matthew Stafford, averaging 93.3 receptions over the last three years, and while he seems unlikely to develop into a red zone threat, he seems poised for another busy campaign in 2017. He will be a spectator for the team's final preseason contest next week against the Bills.
