Lions' Golden Tate: Likely playing Sunday
Tate (hip) is expected to suit up Sunday in Dallas, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
There was little worry about Tate's Week 4 availability until he appeared on Friday's injury report as a limited practice participant due to a hip issue. Although his health may be somewhat compromised Sunday, Tate should be available to the Lions' passing attack, which has equated to 12 targets per game this season.
