Lions' Golden Tate: Limited at practice Wednesday

Tate (shoulder) was a limited participant at Wednesday's practice, Mike Rothstein of ESPN.com reports.

Tate suffered an AC joint sprain in a Week 6 loss to the Saints, and despite having a bye week to recover, he was tentatively expected to miss additional time. His presence at Wednesday's practice suggests he has a shot to avoid that fate, but it didn't stop the Lions from signing Jace Billingsley off the practice squad Wednesday. The team clearly is worried that either Tate or Kenny Golladay (hamstring) won't be ready for Sunday night's game against the Steelers. A return to full practice by the end of the week would alleviate most of the concern.