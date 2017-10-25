Lions' Golden Tate: Limited at practice Wednesday
Tate (shoulder) was a limited participant at Wednesday's practice, Mike Rothstein of ESPN.com reports.
Tate suffered an AC joint sprain in a Week 6 loss to the Saints, and despite having a bye week to recover, he was tentatively expected to miss additional time. His presence at Wednesday's practice suggests he has a shot to avoid that fate, but it didn't stop the Lions from signing Jace Billingsley off the practice squad Wednesday. The team clearly is worried that either Tate or Kenny Golladay (hamstring) won't be ready for Sunday night's game against the Steelers. A return to full practice by the end of the week would alleviate most of the concern.
More News
-
Dynasty TE update: Ertz soars
Zach Ertz has made quite a move this season at tight end, but he's not No. 1 yet in Heath Cummings'...
-
SportsLine: Sit Watson, not Kroft
Advanced computer model says bench Deshaun Watson and start Tyler Kroft in your Fantasy le...
-
Dynasty: Wentz, Dak, Watson rising
Heath Cummings updates his top-30 dynasty quarterbacks and discusses risers and fallers.
-
End-of-bench stash power rankings
Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power...
-
What you missed: Parker improving
DeVante Parker could be back on the field, finally, while Martavis Bryant doesn't look likely...
-
Week 8 Waiver Wire: Bye help
With six teams on a bye, finding good players could be tough this week. But Jamey Eisenberg...