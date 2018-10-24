Lions' Golden Tate: Limited by ankle injury to start week
Tate (ankle) was a limited practice participant Wednesday, Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reports.
Tate may have suffered a minor injury during Sunday's 32-21 win over Miami, but his ability to practice in any capacity puts him on the right path to play when the Lions host the Seahawks this weekend. Improved balance in the Detroit offense has cost him some volume the past few games, but he's still managed at least four catches, six targets and 42 scrimmage yards in every contest. Tate takes aim at his former team in Week 8.
