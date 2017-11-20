Lions' Golden Tate: Limited to 32 yards

Tate grabbed three of four targets for 32 yards in Sunday's 27-24 win over Chicago.

It was an uncharacteristically quiet outing for Tate, who had entered the game with at least six catches and 85 yards in four consecutive games. Tate's niche as an underneath target might limit his yardage, but he has been consistent with the catches with at least five in seven of 10 games this season. In fact, the last time he was held under five catches prior to Sunday's game was in Week 4 against next week's opponent, the Minnesota Vikings. Tate was held to three catches for 29 yards in that contest.