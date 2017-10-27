Lions' Golden Tate: Listed as questionable

Tate (shoulder) was a limited participant at Friday's practice and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Steelers.

Tate said his AC joint sprain hasn't hindered him too much at practice, but his failure to log a full session by the end of the week leaves his status in some question ahead of Sunday's 8:30 p.m. ET kickoff. He did express optimism after Thursday's practice, and the Lions could lean toward an aggressive approach with Kenny Golladay (hamstring) ruled out. Should he end up playing, Tate will face a Pittsburgh defense that's shut down opposing wideouts to the tune of 88.4 receiving yards per game and 5.7 yards per target. A final decision may not be known until inactives are released approximately 90 minutes before Sunday night's kickoff.