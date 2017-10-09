Lions' Golden Tate: Logs five catches in loss

Tate brought in five of eight targets for 48 yards in Sunday's 27-24 loss to the Panthers.

The PPR maven was relatively quiet for the second consecutive week, although his five catches did serve as his third-highest total in that category over the first five games. Tate is still being targeted at a solid clip (40 looks through five contests), but his YPC is down to 9.2 as compared to last season's 11.8. Nevertheless, he could see a significant boost in that number when the Lions head into the Big Easy for a Week 6 showdown with the Saints.