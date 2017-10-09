Lions' Golden Tate: Logs five catches in loss
Tate brought in five of eight targets for 48 yards in Sunday's 27-24 loss to the Panthers.
The PPR maven was relatively quiet for the second consecutive week, although his five catches did serve as his third-highest total in that category over the first five games. Tate is still being targeted at a solid clip (40 looks through five contests), but his YPC is down to 9.2 as compared to last season's 11.8. Nevertheless, he could see a significant boost in that number when the Lions head into the Big Easy for a Week 6 showdown with the Saints.
More News
-
Early look at the waiver wire
More rookie running backs appear ready to make plays, but it's a pair of veteran pass catchers...
-
Giants lose Beckham to serious injury
How will Fantasy owners recover from losing Odell Beckham? It'll be easier than what the Giants...
-
Week 5 injury report
It's a busy injury report Sunday, and the early games are shaping up to have plenty of inactives....
-
Week 5 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 5? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Week 5 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Jamey Eisenberg says disappointing players like Jay Ajayi, Marshawn Lynch, Isaiah Crowell and...
-
Week 5 DFS Rankings
Emotion is not helpful in DFS, so forget about how badly Jay Cutler hurt you and put him in...