Lions' Golden Tate: Makes five grabs in win
Tate brought in five of seven targets for 42 yards in the Lions' 31-23 win over the Packers on Sunday.
Tate played a more modest role than usual, as the Lions jumped out to a big lead and threw the ball a season-low 26 times. However, the veteran possession receiver still paced the team in receptions while checking in second to Kenny Golladay in both receiving yards and targets. Tate's role in the typically pass-happy offense is secure, so he remains an excellent option in all formats heading into a Week 7 battle against the Dolphins following a Week 6 bye.
