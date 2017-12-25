Lions' Golden Tate: Manages just 14 yards Sunday

Tate gathered in three of six passes for 14 yards during Sunday's 26-17 defeat at Cincinnati.

Aside from back-to-back eight-catch performances Weeks 13 and 14, Tate has been relatively quiet on four occasions over the Lions' last six games. In those four outings, he's combined for 13 receptions (on 23 targets) for 86 yards, the latter of which he hit in five of the first nine games of the season. Because Tate's value depends on sheer volume, he isn't exactly getting it done during this all-important stretch, which saw the Lions get knocked from the NFC playoff picture Sunday. He'll aim to end the year in good standing Week 17 against the Packers, who he torched for a season-best 113 yards Week 9.