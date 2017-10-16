Lions' Golden Tate: May be out 'few weeks'

Tate may be sidelined "a few weeks" due to the shoulder injury suffered Sunday at New Orleans, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Ultimately, an MRI will relay the severity of the injury and determine a corresponding recovery timetable. If he indeed misses time, Marvin Jones would immediately become the clear-cut No. 1 wideout in Detroit. Meanwhile, TJ Jones and Kenny Golladay (hamstring), if healthy, would receive corresponding bumps within the passing attack.