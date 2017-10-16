Lions' Golden Tate: May be out 'few weeks'
Tate may be sidelined "a few weeks" due to the shoulder injury suffered Sunday at New Orleans, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Ultimately, an MRI will relay the severity of the injury and determine a corresponding recovery timetable. If he indeed misses time, Marvin Jones would immediately become the clear-cut No. 1 wideout in Detroit. Meanwhile, TJ Jones and Kenny Golladay (hamstring), if healthy, would receive corresponding bumps within the passing attack.
More News
-
Believe in Peterson, Ingram?
Adrian Peterson surprised us all in Week 6, does that mean he's must-start moving forward?
-
Early waiver wire: Add McFadden, Perine
Quarterbacks will be a necessity for some owners, but depth is the name of the game when hunting...
-
Rodgers goes down with shoulder injury
Aaron Rodgers' injury could cost him at least six weeks of playing time -- and maybe more....
-
Week 6 Injury Updates
Ty Montgomery's absence looks like it should be limited to just one game, and there's plenty...
-
Elliott suspension again on hold
Despite the NFL’s statement this week that Ezekiel Elliott‘s six-game suspension has begun,...
-
Top DFS plays for Week 6
Heath Cummings says it's fine if you want to use Deshaun Watson at his high ownership and offers...